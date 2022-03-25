Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:TMD traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,586. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$78.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$3.09.

About Titan Medical (Get Rating)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

