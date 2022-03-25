Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.89 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,277. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TVTY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at $16,828,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,140,000 after acquiring an additional 215,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 80,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,476,000 after acquiring an additional 69,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 51,278 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

