TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0346 on Top Exchanges

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $763,773.92 and $71,151.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

