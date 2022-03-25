Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

Shares of TRV opened at $184.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.05. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $184.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

