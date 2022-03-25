Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $63,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 387,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHY stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

