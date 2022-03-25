Toncoin (TON) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Toncoin has a market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $2.52 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00004256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.90 or 0.07084657 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,745.67 or 0.99942429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00043605 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

