TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Trading Down 5.7%

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $208.95 and last traded at $208.95. 3,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 268,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,795,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in TopBuild by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,763,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,709,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,963,000 after acquiring an additional 271,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

