Toro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,570,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Toro by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 57,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Toro has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average is $97.54.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

