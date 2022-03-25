Torrid (NYSE:CURV) PT Lowered to $9.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.39.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $7.19 on Monday. Torrid has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,809,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,418,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Torrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,487,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

