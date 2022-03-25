Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) traded up 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.37. Approximately 287,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 173,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$199.00 target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$325.57 million and a P/E ratio of 390.00.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

