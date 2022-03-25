TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 87,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $254,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 217,401 shares of company stock valued at $555,670. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.