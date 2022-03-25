Traders Purchase High Volume of Clever Leaves Call Options (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 7,512 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,488% compared to the average daily volume of 473 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clever Leaves by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CLVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. cut their target price on Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of CLVR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. 733,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.53). Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 173.72% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

