Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Traeger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Traeger by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Traeger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Traeger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

