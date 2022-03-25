TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Down to $24.29

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.29, but opened at $23.59. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $691.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

