Treat DAO (TREAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 326.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.64 or 0.00577616 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.72 or 0.06987823 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,352.43 or 0.99824346 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.