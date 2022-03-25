TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) PT Lowered to $35.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE THS opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $13,989,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

