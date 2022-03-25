Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

TRVI opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.02.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 271,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31,702 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

