Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.80

Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,207,456 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £1.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.80.
Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) Company Profile (LON:TSTR)
