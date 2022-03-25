Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $96.50

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 96.50 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 88.20 ($1.16). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.18), with a volume of 28,570 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. The company has a market cap of £188.34 million and a P/E ratio of 27.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Tribal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

