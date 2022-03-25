Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Gap Up to $69.47

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.47, but opened at $71.43. Trimble shares last traded at $71.43, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,033,000 after purchasing an additional 273,407 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after purchasing an additional 555,983 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 116.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $451,231,000 after purchasing an additional 104,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,662 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

