Truist Financial Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $675.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $600.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with digital digestion happening coming out of the pandemic. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $613.69.

PANW opened at $622.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.26 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $311.72 and a 52-week high of $622.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $530.80 and its 200-day moving average is $518.45.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

