Truist Financial Lowers New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $110.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.22.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.49. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,434,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,751,000 after acquiring an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,798 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

