Truist Financial Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $111.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on H. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.31.

Shares of H stock opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,474 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after buying an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 996,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,819,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

