Truist Financial Trims Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Target Price to $185.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.39. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

