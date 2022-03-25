Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tryg A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TGVSF opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. Tryg A/S has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

