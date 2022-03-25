TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.040 EPS.

TTEC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,004. TTEC has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.20.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

