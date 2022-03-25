Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.60

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.60 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 53.84 ($0.71). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 53.20 ($0.70), with a volume of 9,426,760 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70.75 ($0.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £763.17 million and a P/E ratio of -12.29.

In other news, insider Martin F. Greenslade bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($41,074.25).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

