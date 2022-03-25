Turtle Creek Asset Management Buys 245,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,683,200.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $2,341,000.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $3,528,000.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $3,369,000.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,453,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00.
Shares of JELD traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $31.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JELD. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.
JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
