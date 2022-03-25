Turtle Creek Asset Management Buys 245,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,683,200.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $2,341,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $3,528,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $3,369,000.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00.

Shares of JELD traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JELD. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

