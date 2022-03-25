Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 114.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $86.52. 17,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,035. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

