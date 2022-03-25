UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 11,154 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.5% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,180,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 11.7% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,341,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,739 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 555,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,483 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $9.96 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

