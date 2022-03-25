UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 107,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,969 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $606.79 million, a P/E ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 0.63. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

