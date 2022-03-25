UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,253 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $26.61 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $384.97 million, a PE ratio of 90.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Colleran purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 4,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

