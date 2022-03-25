UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,660,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 38,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 and have sold 15,838 shares worth $243,547. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRHC opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $145.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

