UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $10,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

