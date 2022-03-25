UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $685,000 Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Seer by 1,462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Seer in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $51,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEER opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.50.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 933.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

