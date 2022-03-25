UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €75.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($67.03) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($91.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.62 ($72.11).

ETR:FME opened at €58.58 ($64.37) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €58.65 and its 200-day moving average is €58.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €50.98 ($56.02) and a 52-week high of €71.14 ($78.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

