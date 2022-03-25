UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UBS Group AG on the NYSE have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has agreed to divest its Japan-based real estate joint venture (JV) to KKR & Co. Inc. Given UBS Group AG’s solid balance-sheet position, it remains focused on opportunistic expansion strategies. Such inorganic moves will aid long-term growth. Further, the strong capital position and efficiency initiatives will continue to aid profitability. UBS Group AG continues taking initiatives to digitalize its operations and serve clients better in the long run. However, UBS Group AG’s net interest income (NII) is expected to be persistently affected in the near term by the prevalent negative interest rates in Switzerland. Further, heightened regulatory supervision, flaring expenses and unsustainable capital deployment activities are concerning.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 21 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 20 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.19.

UBS stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,957,133,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 14,229.1% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in UBS Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,285 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in UBS Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,828 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in UBS Group by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,696,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,776 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

