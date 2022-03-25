Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.200-$18.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $395.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.40. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $446.64.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 557.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

