Umbrella Network Hits One Day Volume of $1.30 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $8.43 million and $1.30 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00209580 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

