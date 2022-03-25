Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,002,312,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $270.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $172.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $272.77.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

