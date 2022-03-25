Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.660-$1.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.98. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,916,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,153,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 945,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 68,770 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

