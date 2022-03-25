Unitrade (TRADE) Hits One Day Volume of $181,999.00

Unitrade (TRADE) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $181,999.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unitrade has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

