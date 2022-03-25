Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $154.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.79 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

