Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

OLED opened at $169.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.67. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $246.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

