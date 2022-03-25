Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 29,375 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $655,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $303,391.89.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.94. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $41,904,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 2,444.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after buying an additional 1,100,226 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $37,576,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after buying an additional 509,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

