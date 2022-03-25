Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Up to $14.15

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $14.55. Utz Brands shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 3,729 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.