Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Up to $14.15

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $14.55. Utz Brands shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 3,729 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14.
In other Utz Brands news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
