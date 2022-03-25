Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Raised by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,398,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,639. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $97.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

