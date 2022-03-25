VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,490 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,304,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,356,000 after buying an additional 677,786 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 271,198 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2,908.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,647 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

HYD opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

