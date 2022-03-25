Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 403,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,198,542 shares.The stock last traded at $84.97 and had previously closed at $85.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after buying an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,337,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,258,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,143 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,001,000 after purchasing an additional 470,476 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,979,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,763,000 after purchasing an additional 634,974 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

