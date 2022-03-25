Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 403,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,198,542 shares.The stock last traded at $84.97 and had previously closed at $85.67.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
