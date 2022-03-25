Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,793,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.00. 700,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $96.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

